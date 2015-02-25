BRIEF-Aldar properties awards AED 1.7 bln development contract for Yas Acres
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
Feb 25 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 15 billion yuan ($2.40 billion) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vy9gON
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2591 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 289 million dirhams versus 297.5 million dirhams year ago