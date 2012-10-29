BEIJING Oct 29 The Chinese government is
reviewing a plan to push forward mergers and acquisitions in
eight industries it views as key, including automobiles, rare
earths and aluminum, the Economic Information Daily newspaper
reported on Monday.
The paper also said the steel, cement, machinery
manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and electronic information
industries may also see restructuring.
The consolidation is being contemplated by China's National
Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance, the
China Securities Regulatory Commission and the State-owned
Assets Supervision and Administration of the State Council, the
newspaper reported.
Officials on the State Council, China's cabinet, have called
for a targeted policy to speed up consolidation of the eight
industries, the paper reported.
"Enterprises are small and scattered, and there are problems
with the low level of specialisation and socialisation," Zhu
Hongren, chief engineer at the Ministry of Industry told the
Economic Information Daily. "This has resulted in inefficient
resource allocation and other oustanding issues."
