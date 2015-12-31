HONG KONG Dec 31 Hong Kong's stock exchange
operator said on Thursday it will delist China Metal Recycling
Holdings Ltd, following a move in February by the
city's financial regulator to force the company into provisional
liquidation alleging accounting fraud.
The company, China's self-styled biggest recycler of scrap
metal, had obtained its listing by fraudulent means, according
to a high court ruling in Hong Kong in March.
The case against China Metal Recycling by Hong Kong's
Securities and Futures Commission was widely seen as a test of
the watchdog's ability to pursue firms based abroad but listed
in the financial hub.
Reuters could not immediately contact the company for a
comment on its listed number.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)