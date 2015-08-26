(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Andy Home
LONDON Aug 26 Everyone's worried about China.
Collective concern about what exactly is happening in the
world's second-largest economy is roiling all parts of the
financial universe.
Industrial metal markets have not been immune and the price
of copper, viewed by many investors as a proxy for
industrial activity, hit a fresh six-year low of $4,855 per
tonne on Monday.
But while the rest of the world seems shocked that all is
not as it should be in the industrial powerhouse that is China,
metal traders have been grappling all year with the implications
of a Chinese slowdown.
The omens were there as early as January, when London copper
prices fell almost 12 percent in two days after a bear attack
led by Chinese funds. They were expressing what with hindsight
looks a good call on the impact on Chinese demand of weakness in
key metallic parts of the economy such as construction,
automotive and manufacturing.
While other markets now fret about the potential for a "hard
landing" in the Chinese economy, industrial metal markets have
arguably been living with just such a scenario for many months.
Right now sentiment is king across all markets with fear and
panic breeding more fear and panic, but industrial metals, which
first felt the chill winds from China, may offer some light in
the current gloom and doom.
ALL ABOUT SUPPLY?
Few saw the January bear raid on copper coming.
Sure, copper prices had been trending lower for four years
from their peak above $10,000 per tonne in early 2011.
But the narrative was all about supply, as the world's
copper miners gradually lifted output after years of collective
underperformance and lack of investment in new capacity.
The story was the same in iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI with
slumping prices attributed to a wall of new supply being brought
on by both majors such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton and a host
of new players.
No one was that worried about actual demand, first and
foremost in China. A mild slowdown was expected. How could it
not be, given Beijing's mantra of steering the economy away from
fixed asset investment to a more sustainable consumer model?
But most commentators, and crucially most producers, took a
sanguine view that China would continue sucking up ever greater
quantities of raw materials, just at a slightly slower pace.
It took a while for the narrative to catch up with what
those Chinese funds were betting on back in January, namely that
the slowdown was going to be a lot harder than most expected.
"HARD LANDING"?
Consider, for example, a market such as stainless steel, a
high-end alloy that sits much closer to the end-user than the
producer on the supply chain. Like copper, stainless has a
multi-faceted usage profile across a broad spectrum of
industrial and manufacturing applications.
Chinese production of stainless fell by 1.4 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter of 2015.
That may not sound much but Chinese output had been growing
at double-digit rates over the preceding five years. The last
quarter in which the country's output actually fell was back at
the start of 2009, when global manufacturing was still
spiralling downwards in the wake of the global financial crisis.
In that context, a contraction of "only" 1.4 percent feels
very hard.
And since China's share of global stainless production had
grown steadily from 29 percent at the end of 2008 to 55 percent
at the end of 2014, the shockwaves have travelled far beyond
China's own borders.
Look no further, by the way, to understand why the price of
nickel, the key alloying agent in stainless steel, has bombed
despite structural supply issues after Indonesia's January 2014
ban on exports of nickel ore.
It was only in July that analysts at Goldman Sachs posited a
scenario that metal prices had been telling us all year.
In "Revealing China's commodity 'hard landing'" (July 20,
2015), they argued that Chinese demand for commodities such as
industrial metals had not just slowed earlier this year but had
actually contracted.
The Goldman view remains hotly disputed within the metals
community but it looks ever less controversial with each passing
data release, such as the steady downtrend in the Caixin/Markit
Manufacturing PMI or the recent string of
anaemic power output figures.
SLOWDOWN NOT MELTDOWN
From the perspective of any metals trader, the current
fixation on China's tricky balancing act between re-engineering
its economy whilst not losing too much growth momentum is not
news at all.
All that has really changed is the broader deterioration of
sentiment, a phenomenon that has evidently not been helped by
Chinese policymakers' panicky response to imploding local stock
markets.
Sentiment is itself a powerful driver. But the irony is that
having already been battered by their own micro Chinese "hard
landing" in the first six months of this year, metal markets are
showing signs of stabilising, albeit with heightened volatility.
Iron ore is trading around $53 per tonne, compared with
July's historic low of $44.10. Base metals, first and foremost
copper, are displaying increased spread tension, putting traders
on alert for a reaction to the recent waves of selling.
The obvious historic pricing reference point is the global
financial crisis of 2008-2009 but there is no sign of
manufacturing apocalypse.
Not even in China.
Goldman analysts, for example, wrote in that same July
report they were anticipating "a continued slight improvement"
in metals demand on a combination of modest credit easing (tick
after Tuesday's interest rate cut) and targeted infrastructure
spend on areas such as the national power grid.
China's import volumes may have dropped a little but are
still robust.
Iron ore imports were down just 0.1 percent in the first
seven months of this year. Those of refined copper fell a bit
harder by 9 percent but then imports of copper concentrates rose
by 11 percent, simply meaning China is capable of producing more
of its own metal than it used to be.
Imports of refined nickel, by the way, were the
second-strongest ever in July despite weakness in the country's
stainless steel sector. A sign maybe of the micro, in this case
nickel's supply stresses, trumping the macro of weaker steel
output.
China's real impact on metal markets this year has been more
on price than on volumes, initially because producers were not
expecting any significant slowdown at all and now because of the
overarching bear sentiment that is gripping just about every
financial market.
And, it hardly needs adding, because there is still a lot of
uncertainty about the outlook for Chinese metals demand.
Even Ivan Glasenberg, chief executive at Glencore with its
reputed all-seeing eye, admitted "it's hard to predict what
China is doing".
If China was in real meltdown mode, it wouldn't be hard to
predict at all.
