By Andy Home
LONDON Nov 26 The collapse in metal prices this
year is all about China.
That much is now common knowledge. Chinese demand growth
fuelled the boom years. Chinese slowdown, particularly the
slowdown in construction activity, has caused the bust.
But China is also the source of an entirely new driver of
lower prices in the form of massive speculative short selling.
Open interest and volumes have surged across all the
industrial metals contracts traded on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (SHFE).
Indeed, such has been the intensity of the bear attack that
the country's own producers are now calling for the authorities
to investigate what is going on.
But just what is going on?
THE YEAR OF THE CHINESE BEAR
There is no year of the bear in Chinese astrology which is a
shame because for metals this has decidedly been the year of the
Chinese bear.
As early as January London Metal Exchange (LME) copper
plummeted to what where then six-year lows under the weight of
spill-over selling from Shanghai.
In the frame were previously little-known Chinese investment
funds such as Shanghai Chaos, a gift to headline writers
everywhere.
While Western analysts were still trying to fathom what a
Chinese growth slowdown would look like, such local players
evidently took the view that it was going to look a lot more
ugly than just a "slowdown".
That view looks highly prescient with hindsight although
whether the Chinese funds made money is a moot point, given the
fact that copper spent the next four months rallying from the
January lows.
Come the middle of the year, though, the Chinese bears were
back on the attack, selling commodities as a proxy for a
negative view on Chinese growth which couldn't be expressed on
the local stock exchanges after the Chinese authorities
effectively banned short-selling of equities.
NEW PLAYERS IN TOWN
But something has appreciably changed again over the last
month or so, suggesting a whole new category of Chinese bears
has entered the market.
All the major SHFE metals contracts have seen the same
mushrooming of open interest and trading volumes as prices have
been falling, a classic sign of short-selling.
The arrival of new players, however, is most evident in a
contract such as aluminium, which has previously been shunned by
Chinese investors, at least partly because it's a metal that
China doesn't need to import because it produces more than
enough to meet its own demand.
Graphic on SHFE aluminium price, open interest and volume:
tmsnrt.rs/1PbJp85
Graphic on SHFE aluminium price, open interest and volume:
tmsnrt.rs/1PbJp85
******************************************************
Total open interest on the Shanghai contract has more than
doubled since the end of September, hitting an all-time record
high of 803,620 lots on Wednesday.
Total aluminium volumes have averaged 492,000 lots per day
so far this month. They averaged 274,000 lots last month and
just 79,000 lots in the first eight months of 2015.
The Shanghai aluminium price has sunk to record
lows below 10,000 yuan per tonne, far lower even than the trough
of 13,665 yuan seen at the worst of the Global Financial Crisis
in December 2008.
As analysts at Macquarie Bank nicely put it, "the question
is whether the typical Chinese investor had a sudden realisation
that aluminium is not a great market or a new type of investor
has emerged with an interest in metals". ("Chinese funds find
direction - down again", Nov. 13, 2015).
Their tentative answer is that "many of the named entities
that have increased shorts on SHFE through this period are
organisations that cater to retail investors as well as
institutional clients (and) there is a possibility that a
certain proportion of the tide of shorting may have come from
this direction."
The fact that no-one seems sure of where all the selling is
coming from implies that it's not coming from entities
previously on the metals markets' radar.
Some sort of retail crowd surge seems to be at work,
injecting another layer of complexity into the already complex
world of Chinese market price behaviour.
If true, the inference is that Shanghai trading is going to
be become more volatile since, again to quote Macquarie, "crowd
momentum will be stronger but wallets will of course be
shallower".
SPECULATORS VS PRODUCERS
Of course speculators, particularly short-selling
speculators, have long been a bug-bear for producers outside of
China.
U.S. producer Alcoa, for example, has made no secret of its
distaste for what it feels is the increasing financialisation of
the LME aluminium price.
In a Feb. 6 2015 letter to the exchange Alcoa called for
greater transparency on "non-physical" trading, arguing that
"the LME is at risk of becoming increasingly irrelevant to
physical market participants if LME prices become increasingly
driven by the financial community rather than market
fundamentals."
It's the first time, though, that Chinese producers have
felt the same way and their response has been swift.
The state-controlled China Nonferrous Metals Industry
Association has asked the local regulator China Securities and
Futures Commission to investigate "malicious" short-selling.
"Malicious" is a highly loaded word when it comes to Chinese
markets. It was used repeatedly by the authorities to justify
their clamp down on short-sellers in the July equities rout.
Indeed, the very news of a possible investigation has
generated a strong recovery rally right across the SHFE metals
suite.
FOR BETTER OR WORSE?
So too have reports of various attempts by major Chinese
metal producers to support prices.
Chinese zinc smelters have already stated their intention to
cut output by 500,000 tonnes next year. Nickel producers are due
to meet on Friday to discuss something similar.
Both nickel and aluminium producers have asked Beijing to
buy up surplus metal, an emergency measure last used during the
depths of the 2008-2009 Crisis.
The speed and scale of response is surprising by historical
standards and the interesting question is whether it is the
massed bear attacks on domestic prices that has focused so
sharply Chinese producers' minds.
If they have, there will be plenty of Western producers who
will be quietly grateful for whoever is behind the short-selling
in Shanghai.
An even more interesting question is whether, after getting
their first taste of industrial metal markets such as aluminium,
the new generation of Chinese speculators will want more of the
same.
In which case, this may be only the first year of the
Chinese metals bear.
