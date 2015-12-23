(Repeats Dec. 22 column with no changes. The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)

By Andy Home

LONDON Dec 22 Monday saw the release of China's detailed metals trade figures for November.

This monthly event used to be hailed by the market as a confirmation that all was well with the manufacturing world.

Sure there were fluctuations in the import volumes with analysts poring over the figures in an attempt to draw out seasonal and stocking patterns in the world's largest buyer.

But these were only variations on the underlying bullish theme, namely that China's industrialisation and urbanisation programmes were fuelling a seemingly insatiable appetite for all things metallic.

Even a surge in exports of zinc and nickel in the second half of 2014 could be explained away as a one-off de-stocking event in the wake of the Qingdao port scandal and the resulting unwind of the metals collateral financing trade.

Such a one-dimensional view of China no longer works.

In truth, it stopped working some time ago. The so-called supercycle ended a couple of years ago but without anyone really noticing. It was only this year that the narrative itself collapsed.

There is no single unifying theory to replace it. Everyone's struggling to work out to what extent China's "slowdown" is cyclical, structural or, most likely, a confusing mish-mash of both.

And that complexity is there to see in the country's trade flows, where what comes out of China is now as important as what goes in.

BUSINESS AS USUAL?

Metals such as copper still conform to the old bullish narrative.

If you were to look just at China's trade figures, you might be forgiven for wondering what all the doom and gloom is about.

Imports of refined copper totalled 3.25 million tonnes in the first 11 months of this year, representing only the most marginal of drops from last year, just 20,000 tonnes in volume terms.

Indeed, factoring in slower exports, China's net imports actually rose by one percent over the period.

This is even more remarkable when you consider that the country has been importing ever greater volumes of copper concentrates to make its own refined metal.

Imports of 1.44 million tonnes (bulk weight not metal contained) hit a fresh monthly record high in November and cumulative imports have already matched last year's record tally.

Of course low prices in themselves might explain the resilience of refined imports, particularly if the government stockpile manager, the State Reserves Bureau, has been quietly buying up metal.

But the combination of strong metal and raw material imports suggest continued underlying growth in Chinese copper demand. The pace of growth may have slowed but it is working off a bigger base, translating into higher volumes.

Moreover, this year's slower growth looks more cyclical than structural.

China is still investing heavily in its power grid, a positive for copper usage, but spending has been running below target this year with an inference that it may be due a sharp acceleration in the coming period, an inference supported by November's 31 percent jump in grid investment.

Consumer goods sectors, meanwhile, have been working off downstream inventory, while automotive output is rebounding under targeted stimulus in the form of a cut in the sales tax on small-engine cars.

Viewed this way, the despondency in the copper market, particularly in China itself, may be a negative psychological feedback loop created by low prices rather than a collapse in demand.

BUSINESS UNUSUAL?

Things look very different, however, if you look at the steel sector.

What goes into China is nothing compared to what is flooding out in the form of steel products.

Exports in the first 11 months of this year were almost 102 million tonnes, equivalent to the combined production of the whole of North America.

This is no cyclical phenomenon.

It is a function of two huge structural problems within China.

The first is a step-change in steel usage, largely reflecting the bursting of an unsustainable real estate and construction bubble.

China simply built too much too fast and it's going to take a long while for that to work itself out. Beijing can tweak the process by targeted infrastructure spending but the type of breakneck construction growth seen in recent years is never going to return.

Only the big iron ore producers still think that China's "peak steel" moment is yet to happen. The combination of falling production, down 2.2 percent in January-November, and accelerating exports suggests otherwise.

And that's the second big problem for China's steel sector. China also built too much production capacity too fast. Caught in a toxic landscape of falling demand, negative operating margins and high debt, many mills are literally exporting to survive.

China's aluminium sector shows worrying signs of a similar malaise.

No-one bothers any more about Chinese aluminium imports. At 148,000 tonnes in the January-November period, the volume represents no more than a drop in a 50 million tonne global ocean.

More important is what is flowing out of China in the form of aluminium semi-manufactured products. And there's a lot of the stuff, 3.82 million tonnes in the first 11 months of 2015, already more than last year's record outflow.

As with steel this outbound surge reflects years of over investment in excess production capacity. As with steel China has been transformed from bull to bear driver of the aluminium price.

At least China's aluminium usage is still growing but, in another disconcerting echo of the steel sector, Wen Xianjun, vice-president of the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association has just coined the phrase "peak aluminium consumption", albeit with a projected date of 2020.

NARRATIVE LOST

Other metals occupy positions along a spectrum between these two extremes.

Right in the middle is a metal such as lead. China neither imports nor exports much refined lead. The country seems to have reached a broadly stable level of self-sufficiency, exerting neither bearish nor bullish influence on price.

But then lead is a metal largely divorced from macroeconomic trends because of its overarching usage in just one product, batteries, which fail irrespective of boom times or bust times.

For everything else in the metals universe, however, what happens next in China is probably the single most important determinant of global demand. There is simply no replacement driver for China.

The problem is that there is no longer any coherent story-line. Is China undergoing cyclical or structural slowdown?

Copper says cyclical. Steel says structural.

Can a cyclical recovery take place if structural problems prove too strong? Corporate debt levels in the steel and aluminium sectors are potential negative transmitters for the whole Chinese economy.

The collapse in metal prices this year, often to levels last seen during the darkest days of the Global Financial Crisis, suggests that China is bust.

But a country that is still using so much copper is quite clearly not bust.

It's a confused and confusing reality.

Markets trade off simplistic narratives. It's why they clung to the supercycle story so long even when most metals had long since passed their price peaks.

Deprived of the old China narrative but without a replacement one, they are now adrift in a dark bewildering landscape.

Don't expect that to change in 2016.

