By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE/BEIJING Dec 8 China's gold reserves
rose by nearly 21 tonnes last month, the biggest purchase since
it began disclosing monthly data on the stockpile earlier this
year, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Gold reserves stood at 56.05 million fine troy ounces at the
end of November, up from 55.38 million at end-October, according
to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).
In tonnage terms, reserves totaled 1,743.35 tonnes at the
end of last month, an increase of 20.8 tonnes from October.
The data is close to a Reuters estimate of 20.9 tonnes,
calculated on Monday from PBOC data and the spot gold price.
The PBOC usually announces the dollar value of its gold
reserve early in the month, before revealing the volume later.
Prior to November, the central bank had been adding between
14 tonnes and 19 tonnes of gold, as the country has sought to
diversify its foreign exchange reserves.
Purchases last month accelerated as gold prices
slumped to their lowest since February 2010, hurt by a looming
U.S. interest rate hike. They lost nearly 7 percent last month,
the biggest monthly drop since June 2013.
China disclosed its gold holdings in June this year for the
first time since April 2009, and has been providing monthly
updates since then.
