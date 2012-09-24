* Plan for 200,000 tonnes of aluminium, 20,000T of copper
* Seen supporting prices for a short term
(Adds details, background)
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Sept 24 China's Yunnan province will
stockpile 300,000 tonnes of industrial metals from local
producers, sources at two smelters that received government
notices said on Monday, a move aimed at helping smelters ride
out tough economic times.
The stockpiling plan will be smaller than, but similar to, a
scheme that the Yunnan government launched about four years ago
to help local smelters as they suffered from heavy losses and
poor demand during the 2008/2009 financial crisis.
The stockbuilding by Yunnan's provincial government,
desperate to keep smelters running in order to maintain tax
revenue, will help take up some of a glut in the market and
offer a lift to domestic spot prices in the near term.
China's metals demand has fallen this year as economic
activity was hit by the global economic slowdown.
The latest stockpiling plan will include 200,000 tonnes of
aluminium, 20,000 tonnes of copper and 50,000 tonnes of zinc,
while minor metals will make up the rest, said the two sources,
who declined to be identified because they were not authorised
to speak to the media.
One of the companies that received the stockpiling notice
was Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium, a
medium-sized zinc producer with annual capacity of 160,000
tonnes.
"We received the notice and held a meeting to discuss it,"
the source at Chihong said, adding that the company would
benefit from the stockpiling plan although it had not decided on
how much stocks it will sell to the government.
Smelters joining the plan will put physical metal into
warehouses monitored by the provincial government and will
receive loans equivalent to the market value of those stocks
from local banks in return, another source said.
The provincial government will pay the interest fees
incurred from the loans.
"The plan will be good for smelters because it will increase
liquidity to them. It will also take out some metal from the
spot market for a short period of time," the source said.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Holmes)