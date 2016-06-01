* LMEshield gains some tractionn among banks, warehouses
* Some traders worry about privacy of stocks
* LME faces other hurdles of cost, jurisdiction
* Could open way to use LMEshield in China
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, June 1 The London Metal Exchange is
expanding its new electronic method of tracking metal in
warehouses, as the system launched in April gains early traction
among some western and Chinese banks, as well as warehousing and
metals firms looking to cut risks.
Global metals markets were rocked two years ago by a $3
billion fraud in the Chinese port of Qingdao. A firm allegedly
duplicated warehouse certificates to pledge metal as collateral
for multiple bank loans, hitting companies ranging from Citic to
Standard Chartered.
LMEshield, which provides electronic receipts as proof of
ownership for metal stored outside the LME's own network of
registered warehouses, is adding five jurisdictions where it
will operate - Brazil, Chile, India, Japan, South Africa - to a
14-country list and is also extending to coal, iron ore and
ferroalloys.
"We are delighted with the support we have seen for this
initiative so far, and we plan to add more than 20 facilities to
the network in a range of jurisdictions in the next few days,"
the LME's head of business development Matt Chamberlain said.
Members of the working committee behind LMEshield include
Goldman Sachs, Louis Dreyfus and fund behemoth Red Kite Capital.
Warehouses run by Henry Bath and Independent Commodity
Logistics are already live, while at least another two warehouse
companies are in train, industry sources said.
Signs of take up will be welcome news for the LME. It has
been suffering from falling trade volumes, struggling new
products and large withdrawals from its warehousing network,
since it was bought by Hong Kong's exchange for $2.2 billion
four years ago.
And with slowing factory growth in China, still by far the
world's biggest consumer of metals, counterparty risk remains
one of the biggest headaches for business.
"It gives more transparency, control, it's helping reduce the
risk around the financing," said Jeremy East of Standard
Chartered in Hong Kong, who heads Asia metals trade.
The LME saw a 9 percent on-quarter decline in the trading of
metals contracts in the first quarter, and rival CME is snapping
at its heels with a string of new metals product launches and
its own storage expansion plans.
ROUTE INTO CHINA
As well as eventually raising revenue via daily and
transaction fees, data gathered by LMEshield could offer the LME
and Hong Kong exchange intelligence for new product launches.
The LME is currently not permitted to register warehouses in
China, but if more Chinese firms adopt it for offshore stocks
the LME increases its chances of becoming an industry standard.
"It's the way to get in (to China) without really getting
in," said a trader at a Chinese merchant in Singapore.
A majority stake in Henry Bath, an LME warehousing firm,
with a 221 year history and an early adopter of LMEshield, was
bought in January by state-owned China National Materials
Storage and Transportation Corporation (CMST) to expand its
global business.
For banks, an unwieldy paper trail can be shifted into
electronic form, with documentation standardised, soothing
concerns of compliance departments.
But LMEshield could face cost obstacles after years of low
commodity prices and since the LME operates under British law
there may be jurisdicational issues with extending it into
China.
Traders who count on proprietary knowledge of trade flows
are also wary about their private stocks being revealed.
"What it is, is a better, ordered way for keeping records,
and for getting slightly more security," said a London-based
banker.
