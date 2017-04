BEIJING, March 18 China's refined copper output in the first two months of 2014 rose 6.57 percent to 1.1 million tonnes from a year earlier, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

Aluminium production in the same period rose 7.2 percent to 3.8 million tonnes, the data showed. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and Fayen Wong; Editing by Anand Basu)