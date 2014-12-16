(Adds detail)
* Copper, aluminium, zinc production at record highs
* Supply of raw materials, new capacity support strong
output
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Dec 16 China's production of refined
copper rose 3.1 percent from the previous month in November,
hitting a record for the fourth straight month as high
processing fees prompted smelters to produce more metal.
Refined copper output reached 755,492 tonnes in November, up
from the previous record at 732,746 tonnes in October, data from
the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
Higher rates at new smelting capacity, expected to be
600,000 tonnes this year, have gradually pushed up copper
production in the second half, industry sources said.
Plentiful supply of raw material, concentrate, and higher
margins have also driven strong metal production.
A 100,000-tonne-a-year copper smelter in China's
northeastern Liaoning province started production last month
after staying idle for about 5 years, the sources said.
Refined copper production increased 11.5 percent on-year to
7.17 million tonnes in the first 11 months, the data showed.
The November output was higher than about 630,000 tonnes
estimated by state-backed research firm Antaike, although the
estimated output was also a record, Yang Changhua, its senior
analyst said. He added that Antaike's estimate had taken out
some production double-counted by provinces.
Refined copper output should rise in December from last
month as smelters try to meet annual targets, said Yang, who put
2014 production at 6.86 million tonnes.
Higher rates at new capacity, estimated at more than 2
million tonnes in the fourth quarter, pushed up production of
primary aluminium 2.1 percent to 2.13 million tonnes in
November, from the previous record at 2.08 million tonnes in
October.
Primary aluminium production has repeatedly hit fresh
records since June 2014. Production was likely to rise by about
500,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter, from the third quarter,
according to Shanghai-based information provider SMM.
Production of refined zinc rose 6.2 percent on the month at
549,954 tonnes in November, hitting a record for the second
straight month.
Abundant supply of raw material, zinc concentrate, and
strong metal prices prompted smelters to boost output.
Refined lead production rose 6.5 percent on-month to a
5-month high at 381,941 tonnes in November. But output dropped 1
percent from a year earlier due to low prices, which
have fallen 17 percent from this year's high in late July.
Refined tin rose 5.2 percent on-month to this year's high of
17,351 tonnes in November, reversing a fall in October.
Production of refined nickel dropped 5 percent in November
from the previous month to a four-month low at 32,847 due to
weak domestic demand.
(Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)