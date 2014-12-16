(Adds detail)

* Copper, aluminium, zinc production at record highs

* Supply of raw materials, new capacity support strong output

By Polly Yam

HONG KONG, Dec 16 China's production of refined copper rose 3.1 percent from the previous month in November, hitting a record for the fourth straight month as high processing fees prompted smelters to produce more metal.

Refined copper output reached 755,492 tonnes in November, up from the previous record at 732,746 tonnes in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Higher rates at new smelting capacity, expected to be 600,000 tonnes this year, have gradually pushed up copper production in the second half, industry sources said.

Plentiful supply of raw material, concentrate, and higher margins have also driven strong metal production.

A 100,000-tonne-a-year copper smelter in China's northeastern Liaoning province started production last month after staying idle for about 5 years, the sources said.

Refined copper production increased 11.5 percent on-year to 7.17 million tonnes in the first 11 months, the data showed.

The November output was higher than about 630,000 tonnes estimated by state-backed research firm Antaike, although the estimated output was also a record, Yang Changhua, its senior analyst said. He added that Antaike's estimate had taken out some production double-counted by provinces.

Refined copper output should rise in December from last month as smelters try to meet annual targets, said Yang, who put 2014 production at 6.86 million tonnes.

Higher rates at new capacity, estimated at more than 2 million tonnes in the fourth quarter, pushed up production of primary aluminium 2.1 percent to 2.13 million tonnes in November, from the previous record at 2.08 million tonnes in October.

Primary aluminium production has repeatedly hit fresh records since June 2014. Production was likely to rise by about 500,000 tonnes in the fourth quarter, from the third quarter, according to Shanghai-based information provider SMM.

Production of refined zinc rose 6.2 percent on the month at 549,954 tonnes in November, hitting a record for the second straight month.

Abundant supply of raw material, zinc concentrate, and strong metal prices prompted smelters to boost output.

Refined lead production rose 6.5 percent on-month to a 5-month high at 381,941 tonnes in November. But output dropped 1 percent from a year earlier due to low prices, which have fallen 17 percent from this year's high in late July.

Refined tin rose 5.2 percent on-month to this year's high of 17,351 tonnes in November, reversing a fall in October.

Production of refined nickel dropped 5 percent in November from the previous month to a four-month low at 32,847 due to weak domestic demand. (Reporting by Polly Yam; Editing by Joseph Radford)