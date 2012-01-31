* 2011 profits at steel, aluminium makers hit
By Jason Subler
SHANGHAI, Jan 31 A host of Chinese steel
and other metals firms have flagged steep falls in their profits
for last year, as the European debt crisis and a
government-engineered slowdown in the domestic
property market whittle away at materials prices.
Heavy hitters including Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd
(Chalco) and top listed steelmaker Baoshan
Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) are among those to
have warned that profits last year fell by around half or more.
Companies are required by the Hong Kong and mainland China
stock exchanges to pre-announce their results if there are sharp
swings. The companies will formally release their 2011 results
around late March.
The hit to their profits highlights the extent of the impact
of debt problems in Europe and the slowdown in the Chinese
property market, the former having weighed on economic activity
broadly while the latter has acutely impacted Chinese demand for
metals used in construction.
One of the worst-hit Chinese steelmakers so far is
Angang Steel Co Ltd , based in northeastern
Liaoning province, which said in a statement late on Monday that
it expected to record a net loss of around 2.2 billion yuan
($347 million) for 2011.
Investors fled on the news, pushing its Hong Kong-listed
shares down by 10.9 percent on Tuesday.
"The warnings reflect the weak economic conditions in Q4
2011 and lead to an anticipation that a slowdown in the
(Chinese) economy will continue at least into Q1," said Alex
Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group.
The world's second-largest economy and biggest growth story
of the past several years is slowing, with economic output
expanding by an annual 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter, down
from 9.1 percent in the third quarter.
While overall momentum is decelerating gradually, sectors
such as metals that have relied on the breakneck pace of
investment in housing and infrastructure could be in for harsh
times ahead as the government seeks to fend off property price
bubbles and reduce the economy's reliance on investment.
In a further sign that things could get worse before they
get better, economists expect China's vast manufacturing sector
to have shrunk in January, according to the median forecast in a
Reuters poll for the purchasing managers' index that is due to
be published on Wednesday.
"The outlook of the metal industry will depend very much on
growth momentum of the sectors in infrastructure and the
property market, but we don't see any positive sign at the
moment," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai
Securities.
"The worst has yet to come," Yip said of the parallel trends
of shrinking demand for steel and aluminium and higher costs.
EXTERNAL FACTORS
It is not just events at home affecting Chinese metal
makers' fortunes.
In its warning of a more than 50 percent fall in 2011
profit, top Chinese aluminium maker Chalco singled out the
European debt crisis as a reason for the fall in aluminium
prices that led to a loss for the company in the fourth quarter,
cutting its profits for the full year.
Mining and engineering giant Metallurgical Corporation of
China Limited (MCC) sustained a double hit
from the slowdown in construction, saying profits last year fell
20-30 percent on losses at a zinc smelting subsidiary and
falling profits from its property business.
Other steelmakers to warn on big falls in profits last year
included Nanjing Iron & Steel and Maanshan Iron and
Steel Co Ltd, both of which said earnings fell by more
than half as weak demand undermined prices, especially in the
fourth quarter.
Baosteel said earlier this month that its profits last year
fell by over 40 percent, for the same reasons.
To be sure, corporate China as a whole has hardly seen the
end of strong profit growth.
Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp forecast a
rise of more than 40 percent in 2011 profit on Tuesday, thanks
to solid demand for German and American brand cars made at its
Shanghai ventures.
Construction equipment maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science
and Technology Co Ltd said its net income
rose 55-75 percent in 2011 to between 7.23 and 8.16 billion
yuan, as it increased sales of its heavy industrial equipment.
Still, with the economy set to continue to slow, and no end
in sight to Beijing's restrictions on property aimed at
containing home prices, there are few signs that steelmakers in
particular will see a rebound anytime soon.
"Investors are now estimating when the weak economic
situation will bottom out. For stocks like Maanshan Iron, I
don't think it will turn around so soon in the current market
conditions," said Wong with Ample Finance.
