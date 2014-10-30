* 2015 export quotas for tin, antimony, indium & silver
retained
* No mention of tungsten, molybdenum
* China may cancel tungsten, moly quotas after losing WTO
appeal-analysts
(Adds tungsten, molybdenum and analyst quotes)
By Polly Yam
HONG KONG, Oct 30 China said it is keeping
export quotas on a clutch of industrial metals unchanged for
2015 but was silent on tungsten and molybdenum, leading to
speculation exports of the two minor metals won't be subjected
to quotas next year.
Quotas for exports of tin, antimony, indium and silver are
unchanged from this year, according to a statement posted on the
Ministry of Commerce website on Thursday.
But the statement did not provide quotas for tungsten and
molybdenum, which were announced at the same time as the four
metals in previous years. China is the world's top producer of
tungsten and molybdenum, as well as refined tin, antimony and
indium.
China may cancel the quotas for the two metals as a follow
up action after it lost an appeal at the World Trade
Organization in August, two analysts said.
The case was brought by the United States, the European
Union and Japan to challenge China's restrictions on exports of
rare earths, tungsten and molybdenum. China had argued that
limits on the exports were needed to prevent over-mining and
defended its policy as an essential part of its sustainable
development.
"Not on the list should mean that the two metals are no
longer carrying export quotas," said one of the analysts who
works for a state-owned firm and declined to be named because of
the sensitive nature of the matter.
Calls to a spokesman of the ministry after office hours were
not answered.
Exports of tungsten and molybdenum could rise if the quota
system for the two metals ended, said Wang Wei, analyst at
information provider SMM.
In 2014, the quota for tungsten was 15,400 tonnes and for
molybdenum was 25,000 tonnes.
Tungsten and molybdenum are used to harden other metals,
including steel, for use in oil and chemical industries and
military equipment.
The export quota for tin will stay at 17,000 tonnes next
year and for antimony at 59,400 tonnes.
The 2015 quota for indium will continue at 231 tonnes and
for silver at 5,387 tonnes.
(Additional reporting by David Stanway in BEIJING; Editing by
Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)