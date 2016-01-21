* Beijing to allocate $4.6 bln for small coal mine closures
By Polly Yam and David Stanway
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Jan 21 China's plans to set
up funds to manage coal and steel capacity closures and
stockpiling schemes offer nervous markets some clarity on the
likely future make-up of the country's sprawling and
predominantly state-run metals and mining industries.
As the world's largest producer of aluminium, steel and
other metals, and the biggest consumer of copper and iron ore,
China is crucial to global metals markets which have slumped in
the past year as Chinese industrial demand growth slowed.
China's slowdown has hit revenue at global miners such as
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto ,
and the market is keen to know what China plans for its own
state-run mining and metals giants - many of which have kept
producing even as prices drop below the cost of production.
After weeks of talks between government officials and
leading metals producers, Beijing looks set to take a direct
approach to managing capacity cuts and layoffs in coal and
steel. It will provide smaller-scale financing deals to groups
of producers of non-ferrous metals, such as aluminium, for
stockpiling and capacity cutback initiatives.
On Thursday, state media reported that Beijing will allocate
30 billion yuan ($4.56 billion) over the next three years to
support the closure of small and inefficient coal mines, and
re-deploy some 1 million workers. Similar measures
are expected to be unveiled for the steel sector. Both
industries have huge over-capacity.
Last week, six big aluminium producers - Aluminum Corp of
China (Chinalco) , State Power Investment
Corp, Yunnan Aluminium, Jiugang Group, Jinjiang
Group and Weiqiao Aluminium & Electricity - agreed to set up a
new company to handle a proposed stockpiling scheme and to
coordinate and monitor production levels across the group, said
two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Similar group-based initiatives are being considered by zinc
and copper producers, but these are at a less advanced stage.
With demand weakened by the economic downturn, a metals glut
has dragged prices to multi-year lows, causing widespread
losses.
JOINT COMPANY
The aluminium stockpiling programme is part of a bigger plan
proposed late last year by smelters and the state-controlled
China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.
The producers have been in talks for several weeks with
state-owned China Development Bank (CDB) for loans, and the
establishment of the new joint company was a necessary step to
access funding, the two knowledgeable people said.
"(We) have invited the CDB to support (the funding)," said
one of the two individuals, adding the bank funding would be
used to stockpile nonferrous metals, and its scale would depend
on smelters' needs. He said aluminium stockpiling could start
before the Lunar New Year holiday in February, when demand was
weak.
The CDB did not respond to requests for comment.
Local media and postings on Chinese chatrooms say loans
could total around 30 billion yuan and mature in three years.
About a third would be used to stockpile aluminium, with another
third used to buy nickel.
Traders warned that commercial stockpiling was unlikely to
support prices over the longer term, with demand still weak, and
stronger prices could tempt some to re-start idled capacity,
adding to the supply glut. Nearly 5 million tonnes of aluminium
capacity was idled last year, according to the industry body.
"Stockpiling may support prices for 1-2 months. After that,
we have to see demand and production cuts," said a trader at a
state-owned investment firm.
Traders are also concerned the stocks could be hedged in
futures markets, which could be a drag on prices. The aluminium
producers have not discussed whether or not to hedge the stocks,
the second knowledgeable individual said, and today's low prices
should discourage hedging.
MORE HELP
The CDB loans could also help cover the cost of closing
capacity at cash-strapped state-owned aluminium smelters, said a
smelter executive briefed on the stockpiling programme.
Though severe over-capacity has been identified as a major
problem across a range of industries, loss-making firms are
reluctant to exit, saying they cannot afford to settle debts and
staff redundancy payments.
"Some firms want to get out ... but an exit route has not
been opened up. Some local governments continue to urge steel
firms to produce in the interests of local economic development
and social stability," Zhang Guangning, outgoing chairman of the
China Iron and Steel Association, said at a meeting last week.
Shenwan Hongyuan Securities estimates the funds required to
make a real dent in coal and steel capacity could be as much as
200 billion yuan ($30.4 billion).
($1 = 6.5778 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Polly Yam and David Stanway, with additional
reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI; Editing by Gavin Maguire and
Ian Geoghegan)