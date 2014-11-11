(Corrects spelling of Chinese premier to Li Keqiang)
BEIJING Nov 11 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
on Tuesday he regrets Mexico's decision to revoke a $3.75
billion offer to Chinese firms to build a high-speed railway
line through Mexico City and wants companies in China to be
treated fairly.
Li made the comments after meeting Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto at an Asia-Pacific economic summit in Beijing. His
remarks were published on the government's official Weibo
microblog - China's version of Twitter.
Mexico last week rescinded the construction deal to a
China-led consortium after the uncontested bid to build the
high-speed rail prompted an outcry from Mexican lawmakers.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing and Shao Xiaoyi; Editing by Nick
Macfie)