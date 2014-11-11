(Corrects spelling of Chinese premier to Li Keqiang; the error
BEIJING Nov 11 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said
on Tuesday he regrets Mexico's decision to revoke a $3.75
billion offer to Chinese companies to build a high-speed railway
and wants companies in China to be treated fairly.
Li made the comments after meeting Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto at an Asia-Pacific economic summit in Beijing. His
remarks were published on the Chinese government's official
Weibo microblog.
Mexico last week rescinded the construction deal to a
China-led consortium after the uncontested bid to build the
high-speed rail prompted an outcry from Mexican lawmakers, who
said it was rigged.
The consortium had won a contract to build a rail link
between Mexico City and the central city of Queretaro. The
group, led by China Railway Construction Corp Ltd
was the only bidder for the 210-km (130-mile) line.
Separately, the Mexican government, which has been seeking
to deepen its business ties with China, said it had approved the
Chinese government's indirect participation in a Mexican unit of
lender Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.
ICBC is China's largest bank; the Mexican subsidiary is
known as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Mexico SA.
