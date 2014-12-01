SHANGHAI/MEXICO CITY Dec 1 China plans to
tender again for Mexico's $3.75 billion high-speed rail project
after the Latin American nation abruptly cancelled its earlier
win, one of the firms in a Chinese-led consortium that had bid
and a source close to the bid said.
Mexico revoked the contract awarded to the consortium made
up of China Railway Construction Corp , CSR
Corp and four other Mexican firms on Nov.
7 after opposition lawmakers claimed it was fixed. The
consortium's bid was uncontested.
The Latin American nation said it would re-run the tender in
late November under the same terms.
Local media also later reported that one of the Mexican
firms in the consortium, Grupo Higa, owned a $7 million house
that the Mexican president's wife was in the process of
acquiring. Mexico's first lady said she would give up the
house.
"Whether we will continue to bid with CRCC, that's a
definite yes," said the official from CSR's publicity
department, who only wanted to be identified by his surname Xu,
on Friday.
A separate source close to the Chinese bid said CRCC was
definitely going to tender again.
Xu declined to say whether the Mexican partners would remain
in the consortium, but said "small adjustments made to
consortiums are very normal".
CRCC did not reply to calls for comment from Reuters on
Monday. The company said after the cancellation of the contract
that it was "exceptionally shocked" by the decision and that it
was looking at taking legal action to protect its rights.
