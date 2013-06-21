BEIJING, June 21 Mexico has set duties on
seamless steel tubes from China, the Asian giant's commerce
ministry said on Friday, after a Mexican steel company
complained about unfair pricing practices.
The decision, effective from Friday, is a victory for TAMSA,
the Mexican arm of steel company Tenaris, which had
complained last year about price differences between
Chinese-made seamless steel pipes and Mexican ones.
The tariff is set at $1,252 per tonne and will not exceed 56
percent of the customs duty price after tax, the commerce
ministry said in a statement.
In 2010, Mexico imposed anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese
seamless steel tubes, often used for oil and gas pipelines. At
the time, the economy ministry said the tubes were entering the
country at below-market prices, hurting the national industry.
China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of steel,
has been repeatedly cited by its major trade partners, such as
the United States and the European Union, for alleged dumping in
its massive exports of steel products.
TAMSA had filed its probe request in late September, citing
"considerable volumes of imports of seamless steel pipes from
China which entered the domestic market under discriminatory
price terms," Mexico's economy ministry said in the Official
Gazette.
Last October, Mexico accused China of breaking World Trade
Organization rules by providing tax breaks and other favorable
deals to its own clothing and textile businesses.
Mexico's government has voiced worry about its massive trade
deficit with China, largely caused by an influx of manufactured
goods. More than 15 percent of Mexico's imports came from China
last year, worth roughly $57 billion, while just 1.5 percent, or
$5.7 billion, of Mexican exports went to the Asian giant.
Mexico and China have been direct competitors to supply the
U.S. market with manufactured goods and Mexican producers have
fought to keep the Chinese off their turf.