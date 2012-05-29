SHANGHAI May 29 China's Sina Corp has
introduced a code of conduct for users of the local version of
Twitter amid accusations of censorship to rein in what has grown
into a raucous online forum to air political and social
grievances.
The code of conduct, first announced earlier this month,
stipulates that users of Sina's Weibo microblogging site cannot
post information that is against the principles of the
constitution, cannot harm national unity, disclose state secrets
or publish false information, among other rules.
Many users said the restrictions were aimed at muzzling the
often scathing and anonymous online chatter in a country where
the Internet offers a rare opportunity for open discussion.
The move, the latest in a series of steps to rein in
discussion on Weibo, comes as China prepares for a
once-in-a-decade leadership handover, expected to be announced
at a party congress later this year.
Sina, the biggest of the Weibo operators, also introduced a
points system in which a user starts with 80 points and loses
points for every violation. A score of zero results in a
cancelled account. A user can gain points for validating his or
her real identity.
"It gives Sina a firmer basis for expanding a ban on
whatever is considered sensitive news," said one prominent Weibo
user who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The definition of what counts as sensitive was always loose
and it's expanding all the time. Of course, nowadays, they're
worried because of all the scandal and rumours before the 18th
Congress."
In a sign of how intensely sensitive the issue is for the
ruling Communist Party, censors blocked online searches for the
name of Bo Xilai, the former Chongqing party boss cast out of
the party's Central Committee.
Internet users have skirted restrictions on Weibo by using
code words to discuss the issue. Sina employs technicians to
scrub Weibo of politically sensitive posts.
Sina's move to implement a user contract comes after Beijing
demanded last December that microblogging operators ensure their
users are registered with their real names.
The company, which has invested heavily in Weibo, intends to
start making money from it this quarter. Sina has said
validating the real identity of Weibo users will be hard, given
its roughly 300 million users.
Some Weibo users expressed dismay over the new restrictions.
"New rules will be carried out on the 28th," one wrote. "So
I should publish my personal opinion on matters of state
sovereignty, territorial integrity and social problems before
then. After the 28th, I will just write about personal things."
