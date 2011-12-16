BEIJING Dec 16 The Beijing city
government announced on Friday users of popular Chinese
microblogging sites like Sina's Weibo must register
with their real personal information and have three months to
comply.
Users "cannot register with fake identification
information", say the rules, which were carried by state media.
Companies using microblogs must also register with their proper
information.
Users have three months to register with "responsible
departments for Internet content" or will face legal
consequences, the rules said.
However, people will be able to choose their own user names,
Xinhua news agency cited an unidentified government official as
saying.
Microblogs allow users to issue short messages of opinion --
a maximum of 140 Chinese characters -- that can course through
chains of followers who instantly receive messages. Censors have
a hard time monitoring the tens of millions of messages sent
every day.
Sina has come under increasing scrutiny, with government
officials pressuring the company to police Weibo better. Weibo
has become a powerful medium for spreading news and opinions and
venting frustration against government policies.
The ruling Communist Party has vowed to intensify control
over online social media and instant messaging tools, but
analysts say it is unlikely to shut down what has become an
important valve for monitoring and easing social pressures.