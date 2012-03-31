SHANGHAI, March 31 Chinese authorities shut 16
websites and detained six people accused of spreading rumours of
unusual military vehicle movements in Beijing, state media
reported, after the political downfall of one of the ruling
communist party's senior leaders.
Authorities closed the websites for spreading rumours of
"military vehicles entering Beijing and something wrong going on
in Beijing," Xinhua news agency said late on Friday, citing a
spokesman with the State Internet Information Office (SIIO).
The spokesman said that two popular microblogging sites also
had been "criticized and punished accordingly".
The March 15 ouster of Bo Xilai as party chief of the inland
city of Chongqing, who was linked to a scandal involving a
senior aide, has shaken China's Communist Party as it readies
for a top leadership change later this year.
After Bo was sacked, popular microblogs, including those run
by Sina Corp. and Tencent Holdings Ltd, were
awash with speculation about a government coup.
Sina and Tencent shut the comment functions on their popular
microblogging sites from March 31 to April 3 to "clean up
rumours and other illegal information spreading" through the
site, Xinhua said.
On Saturday, Sina's Weibo users could still make posts,
though other users could not respond.
Beijing-based microbloggers had previously been ordered to
register their real names by mid-March or face unspecified legal
consequences.
Many users fear Internet restrictions like those for Beijing
and other regions are aimed at muzzling often raucous, and
perhaps most significantly, anonymous, online chat in a country
where the Internet offers a rare opportunity for open
discussion.