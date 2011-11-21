BEIJING Nov 21 China has more than 300
million registered microbloggers, state media said on Monday,
one of its fastest growing groups of internet users that the
government has vowed to control.
The country has the most internet users in the world, at 485
million, the official Xinhua news agency said, citing Zhang
Xinsheng, an official with the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology.
It also has the world's largest "internet infrastructure",
Zhang said. The statistics were released during an internet
conference in China's central Hubei province.
But authorities are facing challenges in creating a
"civilized online environment", on social media platforms such
as the country's most popular Twitter-like microblogging site
Sina Corp's Weibo, the deputy head of the State Council
Information Office, Qian Xiaoqian, said.
Beijing has repeatedly criticised microblogs for
irresponsibly spreading what it calls unfounded rumours.
Microblogs allow users to issue bursts of opinion -- a
maximum of 140 Chinese characters -- that can course through
chains of followers who instantly receive messages, challenging
censors who have a hard time monitoring the tens of millions of
messages sent every day.
Sina has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny, with
government officials pressuring the company to better police
Weibo, which has become a powerful medium to spread news and
opinions and vent frustration against government policies.
China's ruling Communist Party has vowed to intensify
control over online social media and instant messaging tools.
But analysts say it is unlikely to shut down what has become an
important valve for monitoring and easing social pressures.
Sina and other Chinese microblog operators already deploy
technicians and software to monitor content and block and remove
comment deemed unacceptable, especially about protests, official
scandals and party leaders.
China's Internet Network Information Center had said earlier
that the number of Chinese users registered on domestic
microblog sites reached 195 million by the end of June, a more
than threefold increase on the number at the end of 2010.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; editing by Philippa Fletcher)