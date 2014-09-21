BEIJING, Sept 21 Microsoft Corp has
delayed the launch of its Xbox One game console in China, which
had been set for release on Tuesday, but the world's biggest
software company said it would be released by the end of the
year.
Microsoft did not give a reason for the delay in a statement
on Sunday.
The delay is the latest in a series of setbacks for
Microsoft in China, where it is under investigation for
suspected anti-trust violations related to the Windows operating
system and Microsoft Office.
The Chinese government lifted a 2000 ban on gaming consoles
earlier this year. Microsoft had reached a deal with Chinese
internet TV set-top box maker BesTV New Media Co Ltd
to form a joint venture to manufacture the consoles in
Shanghai's Free Trade Zone a year ago.
The Xbox One console will cost 3,699 yuan ($602.37) without
the Kinect motion detection system and 4,299 yuan ($700) with
Kinect, Microsoft said in July.
China is the world's third-biggest gaming market, where
revenues grew by more than a third from 2012 to nearly $14
billion last year.
However, piracy and the dominance of PC and mobile gaming
may leave little room for legitimate console and game sales.
In May, Sony Corp said it would set up a joint
venture with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Group to bring
the PlayStation games console to China.
(Reporting By Paul Carsten; Editing by Paul Tait)