SHANGHAI May 27 Chinese users of Microsoft
products are criticising the software company's push to
get them to mandatorily upgrade their Windows operating systems,
the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
Posts critical of Microsoft on microblog site Weibo relating
to the Windows 10 upgrade, which Microsoft users must switch to,
have grown to over 1.2 million in number, it said.
"The company has abused its dominant market position and
broken the market order for fair play," Xinhua quoted Zhao
Zhanling, a legal adviser with the Internet Society of China, as
saying.
He said users or consumer protection organizations had the
right to file lawsuits against the company as Microsoft had not
respected users' right to know and choose, and may eventually
profit from the unwanted upgrades.
Microsoft did not respond to calls and emails from Reuters.
Last year, Microsoft said it would offer free upgrades of
Windows 10 to all Windows users, regardless of whether they are
running genuine copies or not.
The move was seen at the time as an aggressive strategy by
Microsoft to tackle rampant piracy in the Chinese computing
market. Microsoft has been attempting to boost its business in
China, where an anti-trust investigation into the company over
its Windows operating system was launched in 2014.
Xinhua said Windows' pop-up upgrade window does not offer a
"decline" option, only an option to upgrade later, while
computers with older versions of Windows would automatically
start the update at a recommended time if users ignored the
pop-up.
Yang Shuo, a worker at a Beijing-based public relations
company, told Xinhua that the sudden update interrupted his
drafting of a business plan and led to a meeting cancellation
for a deal worth 3 million yuan ($457,735).
"Just because I didn't see the pop-up reminder does not mean
I agreed," he said.
