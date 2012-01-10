BEIJING Jan 10 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao
will visit three key Middle Eastern oil and gas suppliers --
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar -- from
Saturday, and attend an international meeting on energy issues,
the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
The brief announcement from the ministry
(www.mfa.gov.cn)said Wen will meet leaders from the three
countries to "thoroughly exchange views on developing bilateral
relations and on international and regional issues of common
concern."
The announcement did not mention any possible energy or
investment deals during Wen's six-day Middle East trip. But it
said that Wen will attend the World Future Energy Summit in Abu
Dhabi.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)