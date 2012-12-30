BEIJING Dec 30 Three major cities plan a
limited relaxation of restrictions on the children of migrant
workers seeking to enter university-track schools, China
National Radio reported on Sunday, an apparent response to
protests over discriminatory practices.
High school students are restricted to taking competitive
university exams where they are registered, a stipulation that
effectively locks the children of migrant workers out of a path
to higher education in the cities.
Reformists had seized on the case of Zhan Haite, 15, the
daughter of migrants who had been raised in Shanghai but was
ineligible to attend a university-track high school there. Her
case triggered protests in Beijing and Shanghai this month,
while her father was detained for several days for campaigning
to secure education rights in Shanghai.
The rules as announced still do not treat the children of
migrants equally to city residents with a hukou, or legal
registration.
Beijing and Shanghai as well as Guangdong Province, whose
Pearl River Delta factories are a magnet for migrants, will
phase in access to the higher-education exams to students living
within their borders, China National Radio reported.
But in practice, high-performing migrant children will still
face discrimination.
From 2016, Guangdong will allow migrant children to sit the
exams and apply to university on an equal footing with legal
residents.
Beijing and Shanghai plan to relax admission to
vocational-track schools and in some cases open the door to
university education to students who have first graduated from a
vocational school programme.
Migrant children may take the university exam in Beijing
from 2013 and in Shanghai from 2014, but their university
applications will still be processed in their legal hometown.
The children of migrants long resident in Beijing already
have some rights to attend elementary school, but in practice
they are often kept out through high fees, red tape and
confusing procedures.
