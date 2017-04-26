BEIJING, April 26 China on Wednesday launched
its first domestically built aircraft carrier, which will join
an existing one bought second-hand from the Ukraine, amid rising
tensions over North Korea and worries about Beijing's
assertiveness in the South China Sea.
State media said the carrier, designed in China and built in
the northeast port of Dalian, is not expected to enter service
until 2020.
The announcement by the official Xinhua news agency had been
well-flagged as foreign military analysts and Chinese media have
for months published satellite images, photographs and news
stories about the second carrier's development. China confirmed
its existence in late 2015.
Its launch follows China's celebration on Sunday of the 68th
birthday of the founding of the Chinese navy, and it comes amid
renewed tensions between North Korea and the United States over
Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programmes.
