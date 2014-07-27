(Repeats with broader coding)
BEIJING, July 27 China will hold military
exercises in southeast coastal areas beginning on Tuesday, the
Ministry of National Defence said on Sunday.
It described the drills as annual and routine in a statement
on its website, saying they would test combat readiness and
capability. The statement did not give details on where the
exercises would be carried out.
Flights to and from Shanghai International Airport Co. Ltd.
and 11 other airports in east China will face major
delays until mid-August because of military drills, Beijing's
Public Security Bureau said last week.
But the ministry said recent military exercises were not the
main reason for flight delays - rather weather conditions were
to blame.
Authorities will open temporary air routes and take other
measures to minimize the drills' impact on civil flights, the
ministry added.
Airports in east China are among the busiest in the country.
