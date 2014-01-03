SHANGHAI Jan 3 The Chinese military will
establish a joint operational command over its military forces
to improve coordination between different parts of the country's
increasingly sophisticated military system, the official China
Daily reported on Friday citing the Ministry of Defense.
China has been moving rapidly to upgrade its military
hardware, but military analysts say operational integration of
complex and disparate systems across a regionalised command
structure is a major challenge for Beijing.
In the past, regional level military commanders have enjoyed
major latitude over their forces and branches of the military
have remained highly independent of each other, making it
difficult to exercise the centralised control necessary to use
new weapons systems effectively in concert.
The report quoted comments made to China Daily by the
Ministry of National Defense saying that China will implement a
joint command system "in due course" and that it has already
launched pilot programmes to that effect.
China currently has seven military regions traditionally
focused around ground-based army units, but China's changing
security interests, over claims to potentially energy rich
submarine reserves in the South China Sea, has highlighted its
need to focus more on air and naval forces.
China and Japan are engaged in an intensifying standoff over
a set of uninhabited disputed islands, and the Japanese
government appears to be ready to ramp up military spending and
adjust its nominally pacifist stance to a more confrontational
one as the two militaries circle each other.
China is also engaged in similar disputes with Vietnam and
the Philippines.
"China has built an iron bastion in its border regions. The
major concern lies at sea," said Li Qonggong, deputy
secretary-general of the China Council for National Security
Policy Studies, as quoted in the report.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Michael Perry)