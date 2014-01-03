(Adds details, previous SHANGHAI)
BEIJING Jan 3 China's increasingly
sophisticated military will establish a joint operational
command structure for its forces to improve coordination between
different parts of the country's defence system, the official
China Daily reported on Friday.
China has been moving rapidly to upgrade its military
hardware, but military analysts say operational integration of
complex and disparate systems across a regionalised command
structure is a major challenge for Beijing.
In the past, regional level military commanders have enjoyed
major latitude over their forces and branches of the military
have remained highly independent of each other, making it
difficult to exercise the centralised control necessary to use
new weapons systems effectively in concert.
The English-language newspaper, citing the Defence Ministry,
said that China will implement a joint command system "in due
course" and that it has already launched pilot programmes to
that effect.
"Setting up the system is a basic requirement in a era of
information, and the military has launched positive programmes
in this regard," the report said, quoting a ministry statement.
It provided no further details.
In November, the ruling Communist Party announced the
establishment of a new national security commission, to enable
the country to speak with a single voice on crises at home and
abroad, as part of a slew of mostly economic reforms announced
at the end of a key party meeting.
China currently has seven military regions traditionally
focused around ground-based army units, but China's changing
security interests, including over claims to potentially rich
energy reserves in the East and South China Seas, has
highlighted its need to focus more on air and naval forces.
China and Japan are engaged in an intensifying standoff over
a set of uninhabited disputed islands, and the Japanese
government appears to be ready to ramp up military spending and
adjust its nominally pacifist stance to a more confrontational
one as the two militaries circle each other.
China is engaged in similar disputes with Vietnam and the
Philippines.
The China Daily said that the navy could be the top priority
for the new command system.
"China has built an iron bastion in its border regions. The
major concern lies at sea," said Li Qinggong, deputy
secretary-general of the China Council for National Security
Policy Studies, as quoted in the report.
Beijing unveiled a 10.7 percent rise in defence spending
last year to 740.6 billion yuan ($120 billion), part of a
pattern of double-digit increase which have worried the region.
China has advertised its long-term military ambitions with
shows of new hardware, including a first test flight of a
stealth fighter jet in early 2011 and the launch of its first
aircraft carrier - both trials of technologies needing years
more of development.
Beijing is also building new submarines, surface ships and
anti-ship ballistic missiles as part of its naval modernisation,
and has tested emerging technology aimed at destroying missiles
in mid-air.
However, the country's forces are largely untested in real
combat situations, and Beijing has no experience of conducting
the types of complex integrated operations the United States has
done in places like Iraq.
"Both the navy's development and the military's structural
reform will take time," the paper quoted Lin Dong, a professor
at National Defence University, as saying.

