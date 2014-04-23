BEIJING, April 23 China's military faces a
"severe and complex" task in maintaining secrecy, especially
given the widespread use of the internet and mobile
communications, and needs to ensure security is tightened, a top
military paper said on Wednesday.
Secrecy is needed to ensure that the Chinese army is capable
of both waging war and winning, the People's Liberation Army
Daily said, citing a document approved by President Xi Jinping
and issued by the powerful Central Military Commission.
"Have a clear understanding of the severe and complex
situation faced in maintaining secrecy, always remain
sober-minded and spare no effort to keep secrets safe," it said.
The military has ordered a special check-up and overhaul to
check loopholes in the management of documents and other items
carrying classified information, as well as secret sites and
activities, the newspaper said.
Modern communications technology meant measures need to be
taken to ensure "infallible security of confidential military
information".
The newspaper did not give specific examples or mention any
recent lapses that may have caused the new order to be issued.
A separate commentary in the same newspaper said military
secrecy is vital to the army's survival, development and the
outcome of any battles it may fight.
"The country is faced with an increasingly complicated
security environment and intensified competition in armed
forces, which have fuelled rivalries in the scramble for
information," the commentary said.
"There is no reason to be too optimistic about current
secrecy measures", because problems still exist in certain
fields in the army, it said.
Despite proclaiming that its military spending and
modernisation is transparent, China keeps tight control over
information regarding its armed forces, including banning
foreign media from monthly defence ministry news conferences.
While the United States frequently accuses China, including
its military, of hacking computers, China says it is a target of
hacking attacks by the United States. The White House has said
that the U.S. does not spy to gain commercial advantage.
China will beef up its internet security after recent
reports that the U.S. government spied on a major
telecommunications firm, the Defence Ministry said last
month.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)