SHANGHAI Oct 12 Weaknesses in China's military
training pose a threat to the country's ability to fight and win
a war, China's official military newspaper said on Sunday.
China's military authority has sent a document to military
units detailing 40 weaknesses in current training methods, the
People's Liberation Army (PLA) Daily said in a front-page story.
"These problems reflect shortcomings and weak-points in the
makeup of our military fighting force. If they are not promptly
dealt with, then they will certainly affect and hinder our
army's ability to go to war," the paper said, citing the PLA
general staff headquarters.
President Xi Jinping has been pushing to strengthen the
fighting ability of China's 2.3 million-strong armed forces, the
world's largest, and stepping up efforts to modernize forces
that are projecting power across disputed waters in the East and
South China Seas.
The country's armed forces came under fire earlier this year
from serving and retired Chinese officers and state media who
questioned whether the force was too corrupt to win a war.
The military newspaper said China needed to find a cure for
the "peace disease" affecting its training regime to ensure the
armed forces could master the ability to win a real conflict.
Military authorities identified issues for the country's
army, navy and air force, including training standards and
styles by commanders and military units. The problems were
identified through supervision of drills, including joint
exercises with foreign armed forces, the PLA Daily said.
China has developed stealth jets and has built one aircraft
carrier.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)