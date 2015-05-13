BEIJING May 13 Chinese researchers are getting
closer to developing a military aircraft seen as key to building
the country's amphibious capabilities, despite technical
obstacles, state media reported on Wednesday.
The official China Daily, citing experts, said progress was
being made in research on components for short take-off and
vertical landing jets, which they said could be deployed on
China's lone aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, and other ships to
complement its fighter jets.
So-called STOVL planes are fixed-wing jets that can take off
from a short runway and land vertically.
State-controlled Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC), the
country's top aircraft maker, said via its website in March that
two of its subsidiaries had signed a deal to develop the engine
of a STOVL aircraft.
Naval and industry experts told the paper that China was
focused on buildings its capabilities for amphibious operations.
"The navy can deploy helicopters and STOVL aircraft on the
amphibious assault ship, designating helicopters to conduct
anti-submarine tasks and using STOVL planes to perform mid- to
long-range air defence as well as air-to-surface strikes,"
Senior Captain Zhang Junshe, a researcher at the PLA Naval
Military Studies Research Institute, told China Daily.
Asian countries including the Philippines, Japan and
Vietnam, have reacted with growing nervousness to Beijing's
military build-up. China says it has the right to develop its
armed forces.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Alex Richardson)