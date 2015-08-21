BEIJING Aug 21 Troops from at least 10
countries including Russia and Kazakhstan will join an
unprecedented military parade in Beijing next month to
commemorate China's victory over Japan during World War Two,
Chinese officials said.
China is inviting foreign troops to participate in a
military parade for the first time. It will also be a milestone
for President Xi Jinping, who took over as Communist Party
leader and military chief in late 2012.
The parade on Sept. 3 will involve about 12,000 Chinese
troops and 200 aircraft, Qi Rui, deputy director of the
government office organising the parade, told reporters in
Beijing on Friday.
The parade is part of a series of high-level events
organised to mark Japan's defeat 70 years ago. It is unclear
whether Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would attend any of
the events, and Chinese officials have not said whether or not
he was extended a formal invitation.
Sino-Japan relations have long been affected by what China
sees as Japan's failure to atone for its occupation of parts of
the country before and during the war. Western and Chinese
historians estimate millions of Chinese civilians were killed.
Japan needs details of China's plans for the Sept 3. events
before it decides if Prime Minister Abe will visit Beijing then
for a summit with President Xi, a Japanese government source
told Reuters on Thursday.
The source said no decision had been made about any visit,
but said Abe was likely to skip the parade if he went.
In April, U.S. President Barack Obama's top Asia adviser,
Evan Medeiros, said he questioned whether a large military
parade would really send a signal of reconciliation or promote
healing, drawing a rebuke from China.
Officials at the government briefing on the parade on Friday
declined to give a complete list of participating countries in
the parade. State media previously reported that Mongolia would
also send troops.
In preparation for the parade, popular Beijing tourist spots
including Tiananmen Square and the Forbidden City will be
closed.
Sanlitun, a popular shopping district that was the site of a
deadly knife attack last week, will be closed this weekend.
The city has recruited 850,000 residents to patrol key
locations like shopping centres and markets for "potential
dangers", the state-owned Global Times reported.
Beijing has placed limits of public transport, schools and
industrial production. The city has also restricted the number
of privately-owned vehicles allowed on the road.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Additional reporting by
Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Ryan Woo)