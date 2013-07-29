By Ben Blanchard
| LINTONG, China, July 29
LINTONG, China, July 29 With handshakes and
smiles, China's military put its best foot forward on Monday as
it opened a secretive base to a rare visit by journalists, in an
effort to allay Asia's growing fears about the country's
strategic intentions.
China has advertised its military ambitions with displays of
new hardware, from its first test flight of a stealth fighter
jet in early 2011 to its launch of a fledgling aircraft carrier
- both technologies that need further years of development.
The moves come as China jangles nerves in Asia and the
United States with increasingly bold moves to assert territorial
claims in the East and South China Seas.
But on an annual trip to a Chinese military base -- this
year, for the first time, one outside of Beijing -- officers
were at pains to show they had nothing to hide and the world had
nothing to fear.
"The Chinese people and the People's Liberation Army are
peace loving," said Chen Xifeng, the gruff commander of the base
in Lintong, which is close to the northern tomb where the famed
Terracotta Warriors were discovered.
"China does have territorial disputes with some neighbours
but the government and military are quite restrained in dealing
with them," Chen, whose base houses an air defence brigade, told
reporters.
"As soldiers, we are happy to see the development of our
military, but we love peace even more."
The base is grouped under the Lanzhou Military Region, one
of China's seven military regions, and is strategically
important because the restive far western region of Xinjiang
falls within its boundaries. Xinjiang itself borders Central
Asia, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Chen's base is also home to a detachment of advanced HQ-7B
short-range anti-aircraft missiles, though they were not put in
front of the cameras as they were off-base at a training
exercise, the commander said.
Instead, ageing anti-aircraft cannons dating from the 1960s
were brought out, along with a slightly more modern version, and
soldiers chatted amiably about their equipment and why they
joined the army as they posed for pictures.
"It was always my dream to join up. I've always loved my
country and wanted to help defend it," said Hu Dan, 32, sweating
under his tightly fitted helmet in the afternoon heat. Hu, from
the eastern province of Jiangsu, became a soldier when he was
just 18.
Spending on the People's Liberation Army will rise 10.7
percent to 740.6 billion yuan ($120 billion) this year, a number
many governments and analysts say is not representative of the
country's true defence outlays.
More sensitive questions were studiously swatted away on the
carefully organised visit.
Geng Yansheng, the Chinese military's official spokesman who
often appears in state media issuing missives on everything from
relations with Japan to military spending, refused to talk about
anything besides the day's activities.
"We can talk about all these things back in Beijing," Geng
admonished reporters, when asked about tensions with Japan over
a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea.
China wants to show its commitment to transparency by
arranging such visits, he added.
"This visit shows how open we are ... But this openness is a
gradual process," Geng said. "We will continue to do this and
open up more bases for visits."
($1=6.1347 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)