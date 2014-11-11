(Corrects description of air show in third paragraph to
"biennial")
By Fang Yan and Megha Rajagopalan
ZHUHAI/BEIJING Nov 11 China unveiled a
sophisticated new stealth fighter jet at an air show on Tuesday,
a show of muscle during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama
for an Asia-Pacific summit.
China hopes the much-anticipated J-31 stealth aircraft,
developed by the Aviation Industry Corp of China (Avic), the
country's top aircraft maker, will compete with U.S.-made
hardware in export markets.
The twin-engine fighter jet was unveiled at the China
International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the southern
city of Zhuhai, a biennial event at which China shows off its
military technology, a Reuters witness said.
The J-31 conducted a demonstration but was not put on
display afterwards although a mock-up version was on show.
An Avic spokesman declined to comment on any orders for the
aircraft.
"We were told not to do any promotion for the plane," said
the spokesman, Fu Mingyao. He did not elaborate.
There are slated to be at least two more J-31 demonstrations
at the show, Avic officials said.
China hopes the J-31 will compete with the U.S.-made F-35
stealth aircraft as China works to strengthen its standing as an
arms producer, according to China military watchers and state
media reports.
"Experts predict that the J-31 will make rapid inroads in
the international market in the future, and will undoubtedly
steal the limelight from the F-35," the ruling Communist Party's
People's Daily reported on its website in August 2013.
It said the aircraft would be particularly attractive to
countries that are cut off from U.S. arms exports.
The J-31 is about the same size as the F-35, the U.S.
Department of Defense said in a report this year.
Stealth aircraft are key for China's air force to evolve
from a mostly territorial air force to developing the ability to
carry out both offensive and defensive operations, the Pentagon
said in the report about developments in China's military.
The J-31 is China's second domestically produced stealth
fighter. Analysts say development of stealth aircraft enable
China to better project its power as it takes on a more
assertive stance in the East China and South China seas.
President Xi Jinping has been pushing to strengthen China's
2.3 million-strong armed forces.
Obama, attending an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum
meeting in Beijing, is due to meet Xi on Wednesday.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)