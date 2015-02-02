BEIJING Feb 2 Fresh reports that China is
building a second aircraft carrier circulated over the weekend
on a city government microblog and a state-owned newspaper, as
the country scrambles to modernise its military.
China wants to develop an ocean-going "blue water" navy
capable of defending the growing interests of the world's second
largest economy as it adopts a more assertive stance in
territorial disputes with neighbours in the South China and East
China seas.
A power cable maker in the eastern city of Changzhou has won
a deal to provide equipment for the second aircraft carrier,
according to the reports, which appeared on the official
microblog of the government of Changzhou and the state-backed
Changzhou Evening News, but have since been deleted.
Chinese military analysts said the reports were a tacit
acknowledgement the carrier was being built.
Media reports last year cited the top party official in the
northern province of Liaoning as saying that China was building
the carrier, and aimed for a future fleet of at least four
aircraft carriers.
But the government has consistently sought to keep news
about a second aircraft carrier quiet, and the military has not
formally acknowledged its development.
The country's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, a
Soviet-era ship bought from Ukraine in 1998 and refitted in a
Chinese shipyard, has long been a symbol of China's naval
build-up.
Successfully operating the 60,000-tonne Liaoning is the
first step in what state media and some military experts believe
will be the deployment of domestically-built carriers by 2020.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)