BEIJING Feb 27 China is close to approving a
law that will create a legal framework for sending troops abroad
on counter-terrorism missions, as Beijing seeks to address the
vulnerability of the country's growing global commercial and
diplomatic interests.
Experts said Article 76 of the draft anti-terrorism law
would allay concerns among the military elite about the lack of
a formal mechanism for carrying out such operations, as well as
mark a shift in foreign policy thinking and military doctrine.
The article is a small part of a draft law chiefly aimed at
combating terrorism at home that was made public in November. It
has undergone a second review by a parliamentary committee, and
is likely to be adopted in the coming weeks or months.
China has rarely been the target of terrorist acts overseas
but it has vast energy interests, construction projects and
mines in unstable parts of the world, including the Middle East
and Africa.
The risk to those projects was highlighted in 2011 when the
government evacuated thousands of Chinese workers from Libya
during the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi. Some Chinese
operations have also generated local hostility over issues such
as the use of imported Chinese labour and the exploitation of
natural resources.
Article 76 would authorise the military, as well as state
and public security personnel, to conduct counterterrorism
operations abroad with the approval of the "relevant country".
While the draft gives few details, experts said the law
could initially allow military or state security
counter-terrorism experts to work abroad either as part of
actual investigations or in a training capacity.
"It shows a legitimate evolution in Chinese thinking on
counterterrorism efforts," said Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, a
senior fellow who researches counterterrorism at the Foundation
for Defense of Democracies in Washington.
"Whether the law allows for cross-border counterterrorism
missions is sure to have an impact on military preparations and,
ultimately, doctrine."
Security operations by China abroad are not unprecedented.
China sent gunboats down the Mekong River in cooperation with
Thailand, Myanmar and Laos in 2011 to combat drug running in the
Golden Triangle while its navy has conducted numerous
anti-piracy patrols off the Horn of Africa.
Shen Dingli, a security expert at Shanghai's Fudan
University, said the law was also intended to quell any concerns
that China would take unilateral military action as its global
security footprint expands.
"Having a law shows we want to address other's concerns.
There is fear that if (cross-border security operations) become
more frequent, other countries will worry," Shen said.
"SPECIAL ROLE OF THE MILITARY"
China says it is facing a complex struggle against
terrorism. Hundreds of people have been killed over the past two
years in the far western region of Xinjiang in unrest the
government has blamed on Islamists who want to establish a
separate state called East Turkestan.
One of the law's key statutes paves the way for China to
create a domestic body that would have the power to designate
organisations and their members as terrorists without due
process, a measure condemned by human rights groups.
Beijing has also expressed concern that Chinese militants
are travelling to battlefields in Syria and in Iraq, where China
has significant oil interests.
The government has been vague, however, about how it might
seek to cooperate with countries such as the United States to
counter extremists groups, including Islamic State.
In a brief statement in response to questions from Reuters,
the Defense Ministry said the Chinese military "shoulders
counterterrorism duties, and consistently and proactively
participates in international counterterrorism cooperation".
An editorial in the military-run China National Defense
Daily this month said "giving the military the legal power" to
conduct operations abroad was a prerequisite to deal with
terrorism.
"In confronting the threat of terrorism, which is becoming
more rampant by the day, the world's principle countries all
gradually recognise that there is no substitute for the special
role of the military," the paper said.
Indeed, China's military has already ramped up exercises
with other countries in recent years, with counterterrorism
activities central to such drills.
"I would argue (the law) is part of a growing normalisation
of China's general approach to counterterrorism practices and
foreign policy," said Raffaello Pantucci, director of
International Security Studies at the Royal United Services
Institute in London.
The new law heralds a larger long-term Chinese security
influence on countries potentially far from China's borders,
added Christopher Yung, a senior research fellow at the National
Defense University in Washington.
"Even if you don't see increased Chinese military activity
over the next decade or so, the Chinese at least want to give
themselves the authority and the flexibility to do it," Yung
said.
