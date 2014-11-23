BEIJING Nov 23 A Chinese man has been arrested
for taking photos of an aircraft carrier base and selling them
to a foreigner as more young Chinese Internet users are being
recruited by foreign spies to gather intelligence on military
affairs, state media said.
The man, surnamed Cao and from the eastern city of Qingdao,
is awaiting trial, state broadcaster CCTV said on Saturday.
He had taken photos of an aircraft carrier base in Qingdao
for a man who had claimed to be the editor of a military
magazine and was paid "a large sum of cash", CCTV said.
"In recent years, the number of young Internet users like
Cao who look for jobs and make friends on the Internet, been
subverted by foreign espionage and intelligence agencies and
accepted instructions from them to collect intelligence on
military targets, has been increasing," CCTV said, citing
unnamed counterintelligence officials.
CCTV said Cao, a local employee of a large business, had
also entered a military airport to take photos and transmitted
them to the editor.
In August, state media reported that a Chinese graduate
student had been arrested for selling intelligence material to
foreigners.
In May, a court handed a 10-year prison term to an
individual who leaked secret documents and photographs,
including military journals and information about bases in the
southern province of Guangdong to a foreign spy.
China's state secrets law is notoriously broad, covering
everything from industry data to the exact birth dates of state
leaders. Information can also be labelled a state secret
retroactively.
In severe cases, the theft of state secrets is punishable
with life in prison or the death penalty.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)