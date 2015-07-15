BEIJING, July 15 China arrested four civilians
working at a defence firm for selling military secrets to
foreign intelligence agencies, state media reported on
Wednesday, the latest in a string of espionage-related arrests.
The defence workers are suspected of divulging secrets about
the testing, production and use of new and high-tech weapons,
China Radio International said in an online report, citing the
state security agency in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
They also sought out defence technicians to introduce to
"overseas spies", the report added.
The four did not know each other though they worked for the
same company, the report said. It did not specify which foreign
spy agencies the four had given information to, but cited local
media reports as saying agents had approached them online via
social media.
In November, a man was arrested in the coastal city of
Qingdao for taking photos of an aircraft carrier base and
selling them to a foreigner.
China's state secrets law is notoriously broad, covering
everything from industry data to the exact birth dates of state
leaders. Information can also be labelled a state secret
retroactively.
In severe cases, the theft of state secrets is punishable
with life in prison or the death penalty.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)