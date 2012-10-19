BEIJING Oct 19 China's navy and civilian
maritime patrol vessels practiced on Friday stopping "illegal
entry" into Chinese waters in the East China Sea, state media
said, an area where Beijing is embroiled in a territorial
dispute with Japan.
State news agency Xinhua said the drill was the largest in
recent years, made up of 11 vessels, eight aircraft and more
than 1,000 sailors.
While the report made no mention of tensions with Japan over
a group of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea, it left
little doubt the manoeuvres were aimed at sending a message to
Tokyo.
"The drill included simulations of illegal entry,
obstruction, harassment and intentional interference by foreign
vessels when Chinese ships of the fishery administration and
marine surveillance agency patrolled," Xinhua said.
The exercise, it said, "was aimed at improving coordination
between the navy and administrative patrol vessels, as well as
sharpening their response to emergencies in order to safeguard
China's territorial sovereignty and maritime interests".
Japanese Defence Minister Satoshi Morimoto, quoted by his
ministry's Internet site, said he would not comment on the
nature or purpose of the exercises.
But he added in comments to reporters: "Regardless of their
activities, we remain vigilant in the waters and airspace where
our country is in charge."
Chinese fishery patrol ships and Japan's coast guard have
faced off in recent weeks in the seas around what China calls
the Diaoyu Islands and Japan the Senkaku islands. Taiwan also
claims them.
Violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products
broke out across China in mid-September after Japan bought some
of the islets from their private owner.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and by Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo;
Editing by Ron Popeski)