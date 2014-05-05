BEIJING May 5 China has handed a ten-year
prison term to an individual who leaked secret military
documents and photographs to a foreign spy, state media reported
on Monday, without naming the country involved.
China is working to strengthen its internet security after
revelations that the U.S. government spied on a top Chinese
telecommunications firm.
The individual, surnamed Li, was approached by a foreign
intelligence agent via a popular social media platform, state
media said.
Li leaked 13 highly classified documents, the official China
Daily reported, which featured in the second highest tier in the
country's three-tiered system for ranking military secrets. Li
also leaked 10 classified secrets from the bottom tier.
Li had provided secret military journals and information
about bases in the southern province of Guangdong, the report
said.
But state media did not name the country benefited by the
leaks.
China's military has warned that it faces a "severe and
complex" task in maintaining secrecy, especially given the
widespread use of the Internet and mobile communications, and
needs to ensure tighter security.
Li was working in an unnamed coastal city, according to the
website of the official People's Daily, when an Internet user
claiming to be a woman got in touch on the Chinese instant
messaging service QQ.
Over a month, they became friends, and the user, whom the
paper called a "spy from outside China's borders," was revealed
to be male.
The user adopted the moniker "Flying Brother," and paid Li
to subscribe to secret military publications via China's
National Library.
Li also leaked a large amount of information on the
development of military bases and pictures of military gear, the
People's Daily said.
"This presented a grave danger to the security of our
country's military," it added.
"Flying Brother" sought out military hobbyists online and
recruited 40 people throughout China to provide military
information, the paper said.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)