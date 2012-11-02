BEIJING Nov 2 China's second stealth fighter
jet that was unveiled this week is part of a programme to
transform China into the top regional military power, an expert
on Asian security said on Friday.
The fighter, the J-31, made its maiden flight on Wednesday
in the northeast province of Liaoning at a facility of the
Shenyang Aircraft Corp which built it, according to Chinese
media.
"This is the second entirely new fighter design that's
emerged from China in the last two years, which suggests a
pretty impressive level of technical development, and puts them
ahead, certainly, of all their regional neighbours," said Sam
Roggeveen, a security expert with the Lowy Institute in Sydney.
The Chinese military "has been extremely deliberate and well
funded and persistent, and it's starting to bear fruit",
Roggeveen said.
"What you're now seeing since the early '90s is the slow
emergence of a first-class regional military power."
China's Defence Ministry did not respond to a request for
comment.
China's previous stealth fighter, the J-20, is a heavier
aircraft and believed to be less manoeuvrable than the J-31.
China's military capabilities lag far behind those of the
United States, but China is seeking aggressively to boost its
strength, including launching its first aircraft carrier -
purchased from Ukraine - in September.
The buildup is a worry for neighbours uneasy about China
flexing its military muscle, especially in territorial disputes
with Japan in the East China Sea and with Vietnam and the
Philippines in the South China Sea.
"Just like the U.S. F-22 and F-35 fifth-generation fighters,
the J-20 and J-31 will complement each other during future
operations," Bai Wei, former deputy editor of the weekly
Aviation World, told the Global Times newspaper.
"The J-31 is almost certainly designed with the intention to
have the potential of operating on aircraft carriers, judging
from its enhanced double-wheel nose landing gear and two big
tail wings, which help increase vertical stability," Bai said.
China needs both the heavier J-20 and more nimble J-31 to
defend its air space, Bai said.
The J-31 is a mid-sized fighter using Russian-made engines
which will later be replaced by Chinese engines, the Global
Times reported.
"The big Achilles heel for Chinese aerospace generally, and
particularly for both of these two programmes, is engines,"
Roggeveen, a former analyst for Australian government
intelligence and editor of the Lowy Institute's blog
LowyInterpreter.org.
"They still rely very much on foreign technology, and their
progress on developing domestic high-performance engines for
combat aircraft has been frustrating and slow," he said.
While the J-31 and J-20 will add to China's offensive as
well as defensive capability, "it will take many, many years"
for them to enter service with the air force, Roggeveen said.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Robert Birsel)