BEIJING Oct 8 China's armed forces will ramp up
their cybersecurity and speed domestic development of software,
state media said on Wednesday, as the world's largest military
seeks to shore up potential technological weaknesses.
The statement underscores China's increasingly vocal concern
over the Internet and cybersecurity, which it sees as dominated
by Western powers and values.
"Information security must be considered an underlying
project in military battle preparedness," the official People's
Liberation Army Daily said.
"We will strongly advance the domestic and independent
building of programmes, and strengthen the foundations of our
information security," it added.
President Xi Jinping, who also heads the military, himself
helms a government body for internet security, which aims to
turn China into a "cyber power".
Foreign technology companies in China face challenges from
a sharp drop-off in sales linked to increased awareness of
cybersecurity and the role of the U.S. government in
cyberespionage.
State media have also criticised American technology firms,
in particular, over security concerns.
Cybersecurity shot into the global spotlight after former
U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden last
year revealed U.S. government spying and surveillance campaigns,
including targeting the People's Liberation Army.
China and the United States regularly trade accusations over
cyberespionage.
The issue of Chinese state-sponsored hacking is highly
sensitive. Tensions between Washington and Beijing have grown
since May, when a U.S. grand jury indicted five Chinese military
officers on charges they hacked into American companies for
sensitive manufacturing secrets. China has denied the
charges.
