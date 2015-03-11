BEIJING, March 8 Several types of large Chinese
military aircraft will have "breakthroughs" this year after
years of development, state media reported, as China pushes its
territorial claims in the region.
Its largest domestically made military transport aircraft,
known as the Xi'an Y-20, "will be available for delivery in the
near term", Tang Changhong, deputy chief engineer of Aviation
Industry Corporation of China (Avic), told the official Xinhua
news agency.
Tang said the air freighter had cutting-edge technology and
was a match for foreign competitors. It is manufactured by Avic
subsidiary Xi'an Aircraft Industrial Corp.
The country's largest amphibious aircraft, the AG600, to be
used in marine rescue missions, would make its maiden flight in
2016 after coming online this year, Xinhua reported.
Analysts have said China's naval buildup is driven by what
it sees as threats to its security from other countries in the
region, including Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, with
overlapping claims to islands in the East and South China Seas.
Beijing is seeking a fully operational blue-water navy by
2050.
