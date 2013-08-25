By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Aug 26 Global milk powder firms are
scrutinising Chinese social media reports up to four times a day
to gauge consumer reaction to a high-profile pricing probe and
food safety scare that threaten their squeaky-clean image in the
$14.5 billion China market.
The stepped-up monitoring of microblogging site Weibo and
local online forums reflects the outsized role social media
plays in China, where access to information is restricted.
Chatter about food safety scares spreads lightning-fast on
Twitter-like Weibo, so companies are learning to keep constant
tabs on their online brand reputation.
"We work with a number of clients in this sector and we've
been busy, very busy, over the last couple of weeks," said a
China-based senior executive at a social media analytics firm.
He asked not to be identified because the firm is currently
working with industry brands including those owned by Fonterra
Co-Operative Group Ltd, Danone SA and
Nestle SA.
Earlier this month, five international milk powder firms and
one Chinese company were fined a record $110 million after a
probe into price fixing in the sector, while a botulism scare at
New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra tarnished the wider reputation
of imported milk powder.
Reuters analysed the frequency of Weibo posts mentioning the
major infant formula brands and found that the number of posts
began to increase as early as May, and then peaked at the start
of August, around the time of the Fonterra botulism scare.
The earlier spikes could be explained by the spread of
rumours around the milk powder price probe, which was publicly
disclosed in July but had been in the works for four months. The
viral nature of social media can also amplify the chatter
without necessarily reflecting wider consumer thinking because a
single message can be re-posted thousands of times.
Nestle, which was named in the pricing probe but escaped a
fine, saw the smallest spike in online chatter about its Wyeth
infant formula unit, which flattened in July and August.
Mentions of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co spiked the most,
peaking in June, but then returned close to normal this month.
The frequency of posts about Dumex and Abbott Laboratories
, which makes brands such as Similac, remained elevated
into August, suggesting the firms may have work to do to
reassure consumers.
Chatter about Fonterra, which doesn't have its own-label
brand in China, was little affected by the earlier price probes,
but saw a sudden steep spike in August at the time of the
botulism scare. In August alone, posts that mention Fonterra
were five times those in January to July.
Nestle and Danone declined to comment. Mead Johnson, Wyeth
and Fonterra did not respond to emailed queries.
Late last year, a Fonterra source told Reuters that social
media in China was going to be a priority. Abbott said it is
stepping up social media engagement worldwide.
"Our use of social media is increasing globally as we look
to better understand, respond to and connect with our customers
around the world," Abbott spokeswoman Kelly Morrison said.
DIGITAL RESPONSE
Chinese consumers are highly sensitive to dairy safety after
a scandal in 2008 involving melamine-contaminated baby milk
podwer. At least six babies died and thousands more fell ill.
For the international infant formula brands, the recent
scandals hit a particularly sensitive spot: their reputation for
safety, which was their primary edge over local rivals.
"The picture that is being painted in China is that their
quality isn't that much better that local firms," said Torsten
Stocker, Hong Kong-based partner at consulting firm AT Kearney.
The social data company executive said that infant formula
companies had made use of online media to gauge consumer
sentiment, track the spread of conversations related to their
brands, and work out how to respond to the crisis.
"There was one brand which was holding out and didn't admit
involvement until the very end. That made Chinese netizens
angry. Other brands did better, responding quickly and getting
opinion leaders to support the brand online," he said.
Consultants will now create detailed reports using the data
to identify weak-spots of brands through the crisis, helping
milk powder makers create tailored recovery drives, he said,
adding that some firms asked for updates four times a day.
Milk powder makers are also using analysis of online Chinese
retailer Taobao, owned by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
to map out demand hotspots in China's multitude of lower-tier
cities where analysts predict 80 percent of sector growth.
China has more than 150 cities with a population above 1
million, and the major Western brands have yet to establish
coast-to-coast distribution channels.
"Many firms are looking at Taobao, which is a good indicator
because it tells you where demand is, but where the physical
infrastructure hasn't yet reached," said Jeff Walters, managing
director at Boston Consulting Group, which advises a number of
milk powder firms in China.
Global infant formula firms in China have traditionally
benefited from high prices and a domestic sector dogged by
safety fears, but analysts said the recent turmoil could mark
the start of a more challenging period for firms in China.
Chinese authorities are also looking to consolidate the
sector and create stronger local champions, which means they
will be taking on fewer but more formidable competitors.
"Now companies are going to have to get a lot smarter.
They're going have to come up with the right pricing, the right
brand image and focus on far better distribution," said Shaun
Rein, managing director of China Market Research Group.