* China says firms fined for restricting competition,
disrupting market
* Mead Johnson fined $33 million, Danone $28 million
* Nestle, others escape fines for carrying out
"self-rectification" - Xinhua
* Infant milk market in China to be worth $25 billion by
2017
By Kazunori Takada and Anne Marie Roantree
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 7 China fined six
companies including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Danone
and New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra a total
of $110 million following an investigation into price fixing and
anti-competitive practices by foreign baby formula makers.
The other three penalised were Abbott Laboratories,
Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina and Hong Kong-listed
Biostime International Holdings, the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Wednesday.
The fines, announced just over a month after the NDRC said
it was conducting the antitrust review, coincide with separate
pricing investigations into foreign and local pharmaceutical
firms as well as companies involved in gold trading. Those
probes have yet to conclude.
The official Xinhua news agency said the fines were a record
for China, although it did not elaborate.
Foreign infant formula is coveted in China, where public
trust was damaged by a 2008 scandal in which six infants died
and thousands of others were sickened after drinking milk
tainted with the toxic industrial compound melamine.
Foreign brands account for about half of total sales and can
sell for more than double the price of local formula. The infant
milk market in the world's second biggest economy is set to grow
to $25 billion by 2017.
The NDRC said in a statement the fines were for restricting
competition, setting curbs on minimum prices for distributors
and for using a variety of methods to disrupt market order.
Swiss giant Nestle, Japan's Meiji Holdings
and Zhejiang Beingmate Scientific Technology Industry
and Trade Co Ltd were not punished because "they
cooperated with the investigation, provided important evidence
and carried out active self-rectification", Xinhua said, citing
the NDRC.
The commission fined Mead Johnson 203.8 million yuan ($33.29
million); Danone 172 million yuan; Biostime 162.9 million yuan;
Abbott 77 million yuan; FrieslandCampina 48 million yuan and
Fonterra 4 million yuan.
Mead Johnson, Biostime, Abbott and Fonterra said they would
not contest the penalties. Officials at French food group Danone
and FrieslandCampina were not immediately available to comment.
After the NDRC probe was announced, a number of companies
including Mead Johnson, Danone and Nestle cut prices on their
baby formula in China by up to 20 percent.
Analysts said the probe was possibly part of a broader
Chinese plan to boost consumption of local infant milk products.
But they said the fines were unlikely to damage the
reputation of the affected companies. If anything, foreign
infant formula makers might increase their market share because
of the price cuts.
"It will have an impact on domestic brands over the long
term as the prices of high-end premium brands come down.
Customers will tend to buy the foreign brands as the price gap
between domestic and foreign brands narrows," said Jacqueline
Ko, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Research.
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said it would
give additional training to sales staff and review its
distributor contracts in the wake of its fine.
"We believe the investigation leaves us with a much clearer
understanding of expectations around implementing pricing
policies," Kelvin Wickham, president of Fonterra Greater China
and India, said in a statement.
Fonterra is embroiled in a separate milk powder
contamination scare that has led to product recalls in China,
Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia.
POWERFUL COMMISSION
A source with direct knowledge of the China investigation
said the NDRC was concerned with manufacturers suggesting retail
prices to distributors and then offering incentives if these
were met, believing this was tantamount to dictating retail
prices.
The agency also told the firms they had inhibited fair
competition by setting up regional distributors and discouraging
them from selling outside their territories, said the source,
who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed
to speak to the media.
The commission is one of China's most powerful government
bodies, with a role in overseeing prices as well as broad
economic policies.
The milk sector is still relatively young in China, with
consumption of dairy products growing at an annual compound rate
of 20 percent, a contrast to U.S. and European markets where
demand has been shrinking in the past decade.
Some analysts also said the pricing investigation could
result in tougher rules governing imports.
Indeed, the China Food and Drug Administration is proposing
tightening conditions for the granting of licences for milk
powder production, including requiring producers to have their
own controlled milk sources and research and development
capabilities.
In a statement late on Tuesday, the regulator said it was
seeking public comment on the proposals, which also include
requirements for license holders to strengthen hygiene practices
and management standards.
Mead Johnson said its fine would reduce its full-year
earnings by about 12 cents per share, but it reiterated its 2013
earnings forecast for profit, excluding one-time items, of $3.22
to $3.30 per share.
Shares of Biostime, which has a market value of $3.3
billion, were up 5.3 percent at midday, beating a 0.3 percent
drop in the benchmark index. It shares resumed trading after
being suspended the day before.