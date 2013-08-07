* China says firms fined for restricting competition,
disrupting market
* Mead Johnson fined $33 million, Danone $28 million
* Analysts don't expect any hit to reputation of the firms
in China
* Nestle, others escape fines for carrying out
"self-rectification" - Xinhua
* Infant milk market in China to be worth $25 billion by
2017
By Kazunori Takada and Michael Martina
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Aug 7 China fined six
companies, including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Danone
and New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra, a total
of $110 million following an investigation into price fixing and
anti-competitive practices by foreign baby formula makers.
The other three penalised were Abbott Laboratories,
Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina and Hong Kong-listed
Biostime International Holdings, the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Wednesday.
The fines, which follow a four-month antitrust probe by the
NDRC, coincide with separate pricing investigations into 60
foreign and local pharmaceutical firms as well as companies
involved in gold trading. Those probes have yet to conclude.
The official Xinhua news agency said the fines were a record
for China, although it did not elaborate.
"These are really significant fines for China, which has
typically not issued large fines for antitrust violations," said
Peter Wang, an antitrust expert and Shanghai-based partner for
law firm Jones Day.
Foreign infant formula is coveted in the world's second
biggest economy, where public trust was damaged by a 2008
scandal in which six infants died and thousands became ill after
drinking milk tainted with the toxic industrial compound
melamine.
Foreign brands account for about half of total sales and can
sell for more than double the price of local formula. The infant
milk market in China is set to grow to $25 billion by 2017 from
$12.4 billion in 2012, according to data from Euromonitor.
The NDRC said in a statement the fines were for restricting
competition, setting curbs on minimum prices for distributors
and for using a variety of methods to disrupt market order.
It fined U.S.-based Mead Johnson 203.8 million yuan ($33.29
million); French food group Danone 172 million yuan; Biostime
162.9 million yuan; Abbott 77 million yuan; FrieslandCampina 48
million yuan and Fonterra 4 million yuan.
All of the companies said they would not contest the
penalties.
Swiss giant Nestle, Japan's Meiji Holdings
and Zhejiang Beingmate Scientific Technology Industry
and Trade Co Ltd were not punished because "they
cooperated with the investigation, provided important evidence
and carried out active self-rectification", Xinhua quoted Xu
Kunlin, the head of the NDRC's price department, as saying.
Xu said the probe began in March, but was only made public
in early July. After the NDRC probe was announced, a number of
companies, including Mead Johnson, Danone and Nestle, cut prices
on their baby formula in China by up to 20 percent.
Chinese firm Biostime was fined the equivalent of 6 percent
of its 2012 China sales, the highest of those penalised, because
it "seriously violated the anti-monopoly law and failed to
actively take corrective action", Xu said. Biostime imports most
of its products.
Mead Johnson, the maker of Enfamil formula, was fined the
equivalent of 4 percent of its 2012 sales because it "did not
actively cooperate with the investigation but did take active
self-rectification measures", Xu added.
Danone, Abbott, FrieslandCampina and Fonterra were each
fined 3 percent of last year's sales after they cooperated in
the probe and corrected improper practices.
"As a good corporate citizen, we are committed to addressing
the concerns raised by the government and authorities in the
market in which we do business and will comply with the fine
stipulated by the NDRC," FrieslandCampina said in an emailed
statement.
FOREIGN FIRMS NOT HURT
Analysts said the probe was possibly part of a broader
Chinese plan to boost consumption of local infant milk products.
But they said the fines were unlikely to damage the
reputation of the affected companies. If anything, foreign
infant formula makers might increase their market share because
of the price cuts.
"It will have an impact on domestic brands over the long
term as the prices of high-end premium brands come down.
Customers will tend to buy the foreign brands as the price gap
between domestic and foreign brands narrows," said Jacqueline
Ko, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Research.
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, said it would
give additional training to sales staff and review its
distributor contracts in the wake of its fine.
"We believe the investigation leaves us with a much clearer
understanding of expectations around implementing pricing
policies," Kelvin Wickham, president of Fonterra Greater China
and India, said in a statement.
Fonterra is embroiled in a separate milk powder
contamination scare that has led to product recalls in China,
Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia.
The NDRC is one of China's most powerful government bodies,
with a role in overseeing prices as well as broad economic
policies.
Wang from Jones Day said that while a Chinese firm got the
biggest rap on the knuckles, foreign companies were clearly no
longer insulated from NDRC investigations.
"It is a shift in that the foreign companies are so
prominently being pursued. But that is normal. That is the way
you would expect the antitrust system to mature," Wang said.
The milk sector is still relatively young in China, with
consumption of dairy products growing at an annual compound rate
of 20 percent, a contrast to U.S. and European markets, where
demand has been shrinking in the past decade.
Some analysts also said the pricing investigation could
result in tougher rules governing imports.
The China Food and Drug Administration is proposing
tightening conditions for the granting of licences for milk
powder production, including requiring producers to have their
own controlled milk sources and research and development
capabilities.
In a statement late on Tuesday, the regulator said it was
seeking public comment on the proposals, which also include
requirements for licence holders to strengthen hygiene practices
and management standards.
Mead Johnson said its fine would reduce its full-year
earnings by about 12 cents per share, but it reiterated its 2013
earnings forecast for profit, excluding one-time items, of $3.22
to $3.30 per share.
Shares of Biostime, which has a market value of $3.3
billion, were up 5.3 percent at midday, beating a 0.3 percent
drop in the benchmark index. It shares resumed trading after
being suspended the day before.