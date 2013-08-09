BEIJING Aug 9 China said it will enhance
monitoring of milk powder producers following a contamination
scare at New Zealand's Fonterra and "severely" punish
any companies found to have quality or safety problems.
The China Food and Drug Administration called on firms to
improve their management and local supervisory bodies to fully
implement rules governing the sector.
"A lack of responsibility, unclear policies and lax
supervision led to recent safety issues over infant milk
formula, and it is necessary to improve the quality and safety
of milk powder to regain consumer confidence," the agency said
in a statement on its website.
It was unclear if the agency was referring to Fonterra, milk
powder makers in general or local regulators.
Public trust was damaged by a 2008 scandal in China in which
six infants died and thousands became ill after drinking milk
tainted with the toxic industrial compound melamine.
Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter, has recalled
some batches of milk formula in China and elsewhere after the
New Zealand co-operative said it had discovered whey protein
products that contained a harmful bacteria.
The company's chief executive, Theo Spierings, flew to China
at the weekend to apologise for the scare.
To help its monitoring, the Food and Drug Administration
would set up a team of specialists to work with local
supervisory bodies to make sure they met their responsibilities
and eliminated risks at the earliest stages, the statement said.
A key task was to promote a better understanding of the need
for quality and safety in milk powder production, it added.
Milk powder producers have come under scrutiny in China in
recent weeks for pricing as well as health issues.
On Wednesday, China fined six milk powder producers a total
of $110 million for price fixing and anti-competitive behaviour.
Fonterra was among those penalised, with a fine of 4 million
yuan ($653,300), the smallest of the six.
China's infant formula market is set to grow to $25 billion
by 2017 from $12.4 billion in 2012, according to data from
Euromonitor. Foreign brands account for about half of total
sales and can sell for more than double the price of local
formula.