SHANGHAI, July 2 Five foreign infant milk
formula companies are under investigation by China's top
economic planning agency for possible antitrust violations, the
Beijing Times reported on Tuesday quoting sources.
The article said Nestle SA, Abbott Laboratories
, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Danone's
Dumex brand and Wyeth Nutrition are under investigation by
China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) for
possible price-fixing behavior and anticompetitive practices.
Nestle said in an email it was cooperating with the
investigation. Mead Johnson China-based spokeswoman Ronny Li
said the firm had provided information to the NDRC. Wyeth
Nutrition spokeswoman Winnie Wang confirmed the investigation
was taking place and said the company was cooperating.
Abbott Laboratories and Dumex could not be reached for
comment. Officials at the NDRC were not available to comment.
Foreign infant formula is a highly coveted item in China
after a 2008 tainted infant formula scandal that left at least
six children dead damaged public trust. Foreign brands now
account for about half of total sales.
The Beijing Times said the investigations came to light
after a Hong Kong-listed infant nutrition manufacturer Biostime
International Holdings said last Thursday that its
Guangzhou unit was under investigation by the NDRC for an
alleged violation of China anti-monopoly law.
"The main purpose of the investigation is in relation to an
alleged violation of Article 14 of Anti-Monopoly Law of the
People's Republic of China by Biostime Guangzhou in managing the
market sales prices at which the distributors and retail sales
organizations sell our products," the company said in a filing
to the Hong Kong stock exchange.